BJP Vs AAP: BJP did nothing except build three mountains of garbage says Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Accusing the BJP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP, which ruled the municipal corporation for 15 years, did nothing except build three mountains of garbage and fill the capital with garbage. BJP surrounded the Aam Aadmi Party regarding Yamuna and said that Kejriwal made Delhi hell.