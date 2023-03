videoDetails

BJP vs Congress: Anurag Thakur hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Today Union Minister Anurag Thakur retaliated on the statement given by Rahul Gandhi in Cambridge University and said that Rahul Gandhi should apologize in the House. Countering this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that Rahul did not commit any crime.