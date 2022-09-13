NewsVideos

BJP workers protested against Mamta government

In West Bengal, the BJP has waged a war in Bengal against the Mamata Banerjee government and BJP workers have taken to the streets in many cities of Bengal including Kolkata. BJP workers are protesting against Mamta government.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
