BJP's attack on Mamata Banerjee over leaving Bhawanipur seat to contest elections from Nandigram

As soon as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the list of 291 candidates for the election, the tickets of the sitting MLAs have been cut. BJP said that Mamata has already given up before the election, that's why she leaves the Bhawanipur seat and going to contest from Nandigram