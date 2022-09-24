NewsVideos

BJP's big action in Ankita murder case, accused Pulkit Arya's father-brother expelled from the party

|Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:11 PM IST
Taking a big action in the Ankita murder case, BJP has expelled the father and brother of accused Pulkit Arya from the party.

All Videos

Watch Zee News's exclusive conversation with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Ankita Bhandari case
12:53
Watch Zee News's exclusive conversation with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Ankita Bhandari case
Desh Superfast: Union Home Minister holds meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs in Kishanganj, Bihar
7:50
Desh Superfast: Union Home Minister holds meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs in Kishanganj, Bihar
Ankita Bhandari case: People agitated by the massacre set fire to the factory of main accused Pulkit Arya
10:45
Ankita Bhandari case: People agitated by the massacre set fire to the factory of main accused Pulkit Arya
PM Modi virtually addresses Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
10:42
PM Modi virtually addresses Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Watch Zee News's exclusive conversation with DGP Ashok Kumar on Ankita Bhandari murder case
15:43
Watch Zee News's exclusive conversation with DGP Ashok Kumar on Ankita Bhandari murder case

Trending Videos

12:53
Watch Zee News's exclusive conversation with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Ankita Bhandari case
7:50
Desh Superfast: Union Home Minister holds meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs in Kishanganj, Bihar
10:45
Ankita Bhandari case: People agitated by the massacre set fire to the factory of main accused Pulkit Arya
10:42
PM Modi virtually addresses Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
15:43
Watch Zee News's exclusive conversation with DGP Ashok Kumar on Ankita Bhandari murder case
kidnapping,indian crime cases,crimminal cases,ankita murder case,Ankita Bhandari,justice for ankita,Crime cases,Ankita Case,ankita singh murder,kidnapping case,ankita missing,Ankita,ankita bhandari news,Ankita Singh,ankita singh news,bjp ankita case,protest for ankita singh,ankita bhandari caste uttarakhand,ankita bhandari case,Hindi News,Breaking News,Uttarakhand,Rishikesh,