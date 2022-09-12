BJP's counterattack on Congress's tweet

BJP retaliated on Congress's tweet and accused Congress of provoking and spreading hatred. BJP says that Congress should remove this tweet immediately. After seeing this tweet, it can be guessed that this tweet is similar to the uniform of RSS.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

BJP retaliated on Congress's tweet and accused Congress of provoking and spreading hatred. BJP says that Congress should remove this tweet immediately. After seeing this tweet, it can be guessed that this tweet is similar to the uniform of RSS.