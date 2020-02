'BJP'S Dirty Politics' says AAP' Sanjay Singh over Delhi Police' Kapil Gujjar reveal

After photos of Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh on February 1 surfaced, with leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that it was a "conspiracy" and "another example of BJP's dirty politics."