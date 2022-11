BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targets AAP government over air pollution

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia attacked the AAP government over air pollution in Delhi and Punjab, saying that the central government has provided all facilities and machines to Kejriwal, so that the pollution of stubble burning is reduced and the air is not poisonous. But even after having 1 lakh 20 thousand machines, the Punjab government did not use it. watch this video