NewsVideos

BJP's press conference on Congress's tweet

BJP retaliated on Congress's tweet via a press conference. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress as Aag Lagao Yatra. He further said that this is not the first time that the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi has tweeted such a photo or idea.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
BJP retaliated on Congress's tweet via a press conference. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress as Aag Lagao Yatra. He further said that this is not the first time that the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi has tweeted such a photo or idea.

All Videos

Varanasi court to deliver Gyanvapi verdict
14:7
Varanasi court to deliver Gyanvapi verdict
BJP's counterattack on Congress's tweet
7:23
BJP's counterattack on Congress's tweet
Sun Transit 2022: होने जा रहा है सितंबर का सबसे बड़ा 'ग्रह परिवर्तन',
0:47
Sun Transit 2022: होने जा रहा है सितंबर का सबसे बड़ा 'ग्रह परिवर्तन',
Did you feel 'naked' without a seat belt at the front and 'okay' when not worn at the back?
Did you feel 'naked' without a seat belt at the front and 'okay' when not worn at the back?
Verdict on Gyanvapi to come at 2pm
12:39
Verdict on Gyanvapi to come at 2pm

Trending Videos

14:7
Varanasi court to deliver Gyanvapi verdict
7:23
BJP's counterattack on Congress's tweet
0:47
Sun Transit 2022: होने जा रहा है सितंबर का सबसे बड़ा 'ग्रह परिवर्तन',
Did you feel 'naked' without a seat belt at the front and 'okay' when not worn at the back?
12:39
Verdict on Gyanvapi to come at 2pm
Congress tweet on RSS,Insulting tweet on RSS,Congress tweet on BJP and RSS,congress insults RSS uniform,Bharat Jodo Yatra,congress bharat jodo yatra,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra congress,bharat yatra congress campaign,congress party bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra route,bharat jodo yatra news,bharat jodo yatra sonia gandhi,congress yatra,bharat jodo,Hindi News,bjp pc,Sambit Patra allegations on Congress,