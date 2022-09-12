BJP's press conference on Congress's tweet

BJP retaliated on Congress's tweet via a press conference. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress as Aag Lagao Yatra. He further said that this is not the first time that the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi has tweeted such a photo or idea.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

