BJP's retaliation on Rahul Gandhi says, 'Rahul Gandhi's words are false and baseless'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi appeared in front of the media for the first time after the end of the membership of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi answered many questions by holding a press conference. BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi and said that Rahul made allegations without any proof. He insulted the OBC community. He was punished for not apologizing.