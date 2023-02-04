NewsVideos
BJP's ruckus in Delhi, protest outside AAP office

|Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
BJP workers are once again seen protesting on the streets of Delhi. Actually BJP is protesting against liquor policy of Delhi government.

