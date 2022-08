BJP's strategy against CM Hemant Soren

Former CM Raghuvar Das has said that Hemant Soren's membership should not only be lost, but he should also be disqualified from contesting elections because this is corruption.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

