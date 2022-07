BJP's target on CM Kejriwal, see what Meenakashi Lekhi said in the press conference...

Targeting CM Kejriwal, Meenakshi Lekhi said that, if Kejriwal does not answer the questions, it will not work, in a democracy, there is trust on voting and not on drinking...Watch full press conference

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

Targeting CM Kejriwal, Meenakshi Lekhi said that, if Kejriwal does not answer the questions, it will not work, in a democracy, there is trust on voting and not on drinking...Watch full press conference