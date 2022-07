Bomb explosion near Kabul Gurudwara

A gurdwara has been targeted in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. A bomb has been blasted outside the gate of the Gurudwara. No injury has been reported in the blast.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

