Border dispute between Assam-Mizoram, Home Minister Amit Shah takes cognizance of the dispute

Six soldiers were martyred on Monday in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute. The situation on the Mizoram-Assam border has worsened since late June, when the Assam Police allegedly captured an area called 'Aitlang Hanar', about 5 km from Vairangte, and accused Mizoram of encroaching upon its territory.