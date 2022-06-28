Both accused involved in Kanhaiya Lal's massacre in Udaipur arrested

A shocking case has come to light from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here a tailor who supported Nupur Sharma has been murdered. The killers barged into his shop and brutally slit the tailor's throat. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has given a statement on this matter. Both the accused involved in the murder have been arrested

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

