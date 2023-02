videoDetails

Brajesh Pathak makes big statement on Kanpur Dehat incident, 'No culprit will be spared'

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

A mother and daughter died during a bulldozer operation in Kanpur Dehat. Commenting on this, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak gave a big statement and said that 'no culprit will be spared'.