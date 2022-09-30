NewsVideos

Brave women of BSF deployed on the border

|Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 01:16 PM IST
In the last several months, the brave soldiers of the Border Security Force have seized many illegal items including cows, buffaloes and narcotics. This is the reason that BSF has posed a big challenge for the people associated with anti-social activities. From infiltration to prevention of various illegal smuggling, BSF's bravehearts have kept the enemies sleepless. Keeping in mind the Durga Puja festival, the Border Police has kept a sharp eye on the border.

All Videos

New CDS: Gen. Bipin Rawat के बाद क्या-क्या संभालेंगे नए CDS? Indian Army
0:47
New CDS: Gen. Bipin Rawat के बाद क्या-क्या संभालेंगे नए CDS? Indian Army
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal Plan Against Pollution!
4:25
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal Plan Against Pollution!
सूर्यकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा शिखर धवन का रिकॉर्ड
0:47
सूर्यकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा शिखर धवन का रिकॉर्ड
Congress Presidential Elections: Digvijay Singh will not contest for the post of President
9:33
Congress Presidential Elections: Digvijay Singh will not contest for the post of President
Congress Presidential Elections: Kharge will also contest for the post of President
6:2
Congress Presidential Elections: Kharge will also contest for the post of President

Trending Videos

0:47
New CDS: Gen. Bipin Rawat के बाद क्या-क्या संभालेंगे नए CDS? Indian Army
4:25
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference: Kejriwal Plan Against Pollution!
0:47
सूर्यकुमार यादव ने तोड़ा शिखर धवन का रिकॉर्ड
9:33
Congress Presidential Elections: Digvijay Singh will not contest for the post of President
6:2
Congress Presidential Elections: Kharge will also contest for the post of President
Border Security Force,Border force,border security,border patrol,Border,security,border security force india,borders,border security force bsf,bsf border security force,Indian Border Security Force,broder security force,Durga Puja,Durga Puja 2022,durga puja song,kolkata durga puja 2022,durga puja 2022 news,Kolkata Durga Puja,2022 durga puja,Durga Puja Songs,durga puja kolkata 2022,women empowerment,Women,Women force,