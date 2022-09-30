Brave women of BSF deployed on the border

Sep 30, 2022

In the last several months, the brave soldiers of the Border Security Force have seized many illegal items including cows, buffaloes and narcotics. This is the reason that BSF has posed a big challenge for the people associated with anti-social activities. From infiltration to prevention of various illegal smuggling, BSF's bravehearts have kept the enemies sleepless. Keeping in mind the Durga Puja festival, the Border Police has kept a sharp eye on the border.