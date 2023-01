videoDetails

Breaking: Abdul Rehman Makki declared Global Terrorist in UNSC. Hafiz Saeed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Abdul Rehman Makki has been declared a global terrorist in the UNSC. Makki is the brother-in-law of terrorist Hafiz Saeed. Last year, China was saved by vetoing.