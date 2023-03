videoDetails

Breaking: CBI to interrogate Lalu Prasad Yadav in Land for Job Scam Case today

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Yesterday CBI team reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with land for land for job scam in lieu of jobs in Railways. Interrogated family members along with CBI officer Rabari Devi yesterday. Lalu Prasad Yadav will be questioned in this matter today