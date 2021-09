Breaking: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father arrested by Raipur Police

Nandkumar Baghel, the father of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been arrested in Raipur. Nandkumar Baghel, who was in Delhi, was brought to Raipur by the Chhattisgarh Police. After the remarks made against the Brahmin society, an FIR was registered against him.