Breaking: Crack in Karnprayag after Joshimath, panic in 50 houses of Karnprayag

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

After Joshimath, trouble has knocked in Karnprayag as well. Cracks have started appearing in about fifty houses present in Bahuguna Nagar. Due to landslides, the walls of these houses have started crumbling slowly.