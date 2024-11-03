हिन्दी
UP SP comments on Govardhan Puja Violence
Nov 03, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
UP SSP on Govardhan Puja Violence: UP SSP spoke on Govardhan Puja violence. Actually violence took place during Govardhan Puja in Muzaffarnagar, UP. Violence erupted after spit jihad.
