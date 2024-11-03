Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2815243https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/up-sp-comments-on-govardhan-puja-violence-2815243.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP SP comments on Govardhan Puja Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP SSP on Govardhan Puja Violence: UP SSP spoke on Govardhan Puja violence. Actually violence took place during Govardhan Puja in Muzaffarnagar, UP. Violence erupted after spit jihad.

All Videos

DNA: First Encounter In Srinagar After Over 2 Years
Play Icon06:33
DNA: First Encounter In Srinagar After Over 2 Years
Sedition case files against ISKCON temple priest Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh
Play Icon05:24
Sedition case files against ISKCON temple priest Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh
DNA: Waqf board’s claim on farm lands in Karnataka?
Play Icon08:40
DNA: Waqf board’s claim on farm lands in Karnataka?
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Farooq Abdullah Statement on Srinagar Encounter
Play Icon41:58
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Farooq Abdullah Statement on Srinagar Encounter
Zee News Helps Virendra Singh get money that was stuck for 4 years, Watch Exclusive Report
Play Icon15:26
Zee News Helps Virendra Singh get money that was stuck for 4 years, Watch Exclusive Report

Trending Videos

DNA: First Encounter In Srinagar After Over 2 Years
play icon6:33
DNA: First Encounter In Srinagar After Over 2 Years
Sedition case files against ISKCON temple priest Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh
play icon5:24
Sedition case files against ISKCON temple priest Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh
DNA: Waqf board’s claim on farm lands in Karnataka?
play icon8:40
DNA: Waqf board’s claim on farm lands in Karnataka?
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Farooq Abdullah Statement on Srinagar Encounter
play icon41:58
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Farooq Abdullah Statement on Srinagar Encounter
Zee News Helps Virendra Singh get money that was stuck for 4 years, Watch Exclusive Report
play icon15:26
Zee News Helps Virendra Singh get money that was stuck for 4 years, Watch Exclusive Report
NEWS ON ONE CLICK