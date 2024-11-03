videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri launches scathing attack on those who spread hatred

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Today, the festival of Bhai Dooj is being celebrated across the country. On Zee News, storyteller Dheerendra Shastri has fired 10 cotton bombs on those who spread hatred in the name of Diwali. Bageshwar Baba means Pandit Dheerendra Shastri. Who had announced to burst cotton bombs on Diwali and today Baba will do fireworks in Bageshwar Dham. He will burst cotton bombs. He has a full packet of cotton bombs. There are ten bombs in this packet. There is a special message on each bomb. Which bomb is for whom. This will be told by Bageshwar Baba himself. For whom will Baba throw the first bomb?