Breaking: Fire break out in Delhi's Greater Kailash Nursing Home on New Year, 2 people died in the accident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

A big accident has happened in Delhi on the first day of the new year. A fire broke out in a nursing home in Greater Kailash. 2 people have died in this accident. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on.