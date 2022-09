Breaking: Heavy damage in the area due to floods in Khaniyara

Cloud burst reported in Dharamshala's Khaniyara. The flood has caused heavy damage in the area. Relief work is going on there.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

Cloud burst reported in Dharamshala's Khaniyara. The flood has caused heavy damage in the area. Relief work is going on there.