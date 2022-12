videoDetails

Breaking News: Air Force's Eastern Command will conduct exercise on December 15-16.

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

The Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force will conduct an exercise on 15 and 16 December. According to the information received, Chhabra, Tezpur, Jorhat, and Hashimara airbases will be included in this exercise. Many fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercise.