Breaking News : Another 'slap' in Noida! The woman thrashed the guard; video viral

Breaking News : Another 'slap' in Noida! The woman thrashed the guard; video viral Another slapstick woman has come to the fore in Noida. The woman slapped the security guard posted at the gate of the society. This entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed there. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
Another slapstick woman has come to the fore in Noida. The woman slapped the security guard posted at the gate of the society. This entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed there. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

