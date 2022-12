videoDetails

Breaking News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh rally today, farmers started reaching Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Under the leadership of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, 'Kisan Garjana Rally' is being organized at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the demand of farmers. Farmers from all over the country are participating in this rally.