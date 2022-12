videoDetails

Breaking News: Big accident in North Sikkim, 16 Indian Army soldiers martyred

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

A big accident has happened in Gema of North Sikkim. 16 soldiers of the Indian Army have been martyred in this accident. At present, the work of relief and rescue is going on. 4 injured army soldiers have been airlifted.