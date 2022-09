Breaking News : Big Action in Jabalpur Bishop Case| EOW Raids Bishop PC Singh Case

Raids have been conducted till Delhi in Jabalpur Bishop case. Raids have been conducted in the office of 'Church of North India'. The bishop is accused of giving land to a close friend of Dawood

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

Raids have been conducted till Delhi in Jabalpur Bishop case. Raids have been conducted in the office of 'Church of North India'. The bishop is accused of giving land to a close friend of Dawood