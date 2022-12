videoDetails

Breaking News: Driver's hooliganism in Indore, dragged the constable on the bonnet.

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

A video of public hooliganism of a driver has come in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. A young man did not stop his car during checking. The car driver dragged the traffic policeman on the bonnet of the car for a long distance.