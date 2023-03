videoDetails

Breaking News: ED team produced Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. After which today a team of ED has presented Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court. And Delhi's top 3 lawyers are representing Manish Sisodia in the court.