Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi vs Akhilesh Yadav over Bahraich Violence!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Was the Bahraich violence well planned, fixed, pre-planned? These serious allegations have been made against the BJP. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has clearly alleged that there are elections in UP. That is why the BJP has deliberately played the riot card and this riot has been done only and only to gain political advantage in the elections. His uncle and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also said the same thing. He said that communal riots did not happen in Bahraich but were made to happen. The question arises whether the firing and stone pelting were fixed. The murder was fixed. The riot was fixed. We will talk about this but when the allegations were made, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked in the same style and gave a direct advice to Akhilesh Yadav, saying that Akhilesh has no right to talk about the riots in whose rule riots used to happen every day. He alleged that somewhere the Samajwadi Party is definitely behind the criminals and Akhilesh himself is the head of all kinds of mafias. Overall, the matter has jumped to the by-elections to be held in UP. Because an attempt has been made to directly link the Bahraich riots with the by-elections.

