Breaking News: Encounter in Sidhra of Jammu-Kashmir, three terrorists kill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Sidhra area of Jammu in the early hours of Wednesday. A large quantity of weapons have been recovered from the slain terrorists.