Breaking News: Floods ravage Gujarat's Jamnagar

In Gujarat, torrential rains and floods have caused havoc in Jamnagar and a school bus was also hit by the floods. NDRF has dropped its teams to save the people.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

