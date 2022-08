Breaking News : Gangster Act will be taken on absconding Shrikant

Gangster Act will be imposed on the accused Srikant who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. At present, Shrikant Tyagi is absconding. So there 8 teams have been formed for the arrest of Shrikant.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

