videoDetails

Breaking News: Home Minister and Defense Minister can go on Jammu-Kashmir tour

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir on 13th January. So on the other hand Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can visit Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of 26 January.