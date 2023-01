videoDetails

Breaking News: Leader Jagdanand Singh says- 'Ram Mandir is being built on the land of hatred'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal state president Jagdanand Singh has given a controversial statement regarding the Ram temple. Jagdanand Singh said that the Ram temple is being built on the land of hatred. Rama cannot be imprisoned in a magnificent palace. We are the people of 'Hey Ram', not the people of 'Jai Shri Ram'.