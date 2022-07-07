NewsVideos

Breaking News: Nasir arrested for threatening to cut Nupur Sharma's neck

Nupur Sharma was recently threatened with death by slitting her neck through a video. The police swung into action after the video of this threat went viral, after which Nasir, a tailor from Bareilly, has been arrested.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
Nupur Sharma was recently threatened with death by slitting her neck through a video. The police swung into action after the video of this threat went viral, after which Nasir, a tailor from Bareilly, has been arrested.

