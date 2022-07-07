Breaking News: Nasir arrested for threatening to cut Nupur Sharma's neck
Nupur Sharma was recently threatened with death by slitting her neck through a video. The police swung into action after the video of this threat went viral, after which Nasir, a tailor from Bareilly, has been arrested.
