Breaking News: PFI training camps in 15 districts - Sources

There has been a big disclosure in the interrogation of the arrested accused Armaan and Athar from Patna and it has come to the fore that preparations were being made for a fierce demonstration before the PM's program.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the interrogation of the arrested accused Armaan and Athar from Patna and it has come to the fore that preparations were being made for a fierce demonstration before the PM's program.