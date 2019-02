Breaking News: PM Modi launch PM-KISAN scheme by transfering 1st installment of Rs 2,000 to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM-KISAN scheme at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh today. PM Modi will mark the launch of the PM-KISAN scheme, through press of button, to electronically transfer the first installment of 2 thousand rupees to selected farmers. Watch full video to know more.