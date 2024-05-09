videoDetails

Ferrari Racer Charles Leclerc's 'Namaste India' Video Will Fill Your Heart With Pride

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 09, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

Charles Leclerc praised the Indian Formula One supporters and said he hoped to visit the nation soon. "I'm truly offended by India's backing in addition to the level of attention that Formula 1 and Ferrari are obtaining. You truly appreciate your help. I'm excited to come visit that you soon. I've always wanted to travel there, and I suppose this might be the right time," the 26-year-old said. Instagram users showed their love for Charles Leclerc after hearing the video and being intrigued by him. "It's amazing that he acknowledged Indian fans even though here isn't a Grand Prix in India," a fan wrote. I'm smitten with him. One more acknowledged, "His Namaste made me blush." An additional enthusiast requested that Formula 1 reintroduce the "Indian Grand Prix."