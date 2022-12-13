NewsVideos
Breaking News: Police lathicharged CTET and BTET candidates in Patna.

|Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
In Patna, once again the police lathi-charged the protesting students. Police lathicharged the candidates of CTET and BTET.

