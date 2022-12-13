हिन्दी
Videos
videoDetails
Breaking News: Police lathicharged CTET and BTET candidates in Patna.
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
In Patna, once again the police lathi-charged the protesting students. Police lathicharged the candidates of CTET and BTET.
×
