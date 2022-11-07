NewsVideos

Breaking News: SC verdict on EWS reservation case today

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:58 AM IST
The Supreme Court can give its verdict today regarding 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The court can pronounce the verdict by 10:30 am.

