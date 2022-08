Breaking News: Telangana CM KC Rao attacks Modi government

Telangana CM KC Rao has attacked the Modi government. He has said that the rupee has never fallen so low before the Modi government. Why did the farmers have to protest for more than a year?

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

