Breaking News: Today Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will hold a meeting at Singhu Borderat to discuss on the strategy ahead

Today is the 72nd day of the Farmers Protest. On 6 February, the farmers will prepare for Chakka Jam across the country, and before the Chakka Jam, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will meet on the Singhu border and work on further strategies.