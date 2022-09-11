NewsVideos

Breaking News: Uproar against the SP who locked the policemen in the police station

In Bihar's Nawada, there has been a ruckus over the strict action of the SP. SP Gaurav Mangala got enraged when a case was not settled and stopped 5 policemen working on the case in the police station itself. The Bihar Police Association has strongly objected to this action of SP.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
In Bihar's Nawada, there has been a ruckus over the strict action of the SP. SP Gaurav Mangala got enraged when a case was not settled and stopped 5 policemen working on the case in the police station itself. The Bihar Police Association has strongly objected to this action of SP.

All Videos

Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Who has the upper hand in the final of the Asia Cup?
17:11
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Who has the upper hand in the final of the Asia Cup?
Breaking News : Fire from hair dryer instead of air!
1:19
Breaking News : Fire from hair dryer instead of air!
Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
Breaking News : After heavy devastation due to rain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the area
0:37
Breaking News : After heavy devastation due to rain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the area

Trending Videos

Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
17:11
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Who has the upper hand in the final of the Asia Cup?
1:19
Breaking News : Fire from hair dryer instead of air!
Ahead of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan final, Diving into Asia Cup’s finals history
0:37
Breaking News : After heavy devastation due to rain, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami did an aerial survey of the area
SP Gaurav Mangala,SP Gaurav Mangla bihar,nawada sp gaurav mangla,Bihar,Bihar news,Bihar Police,sp gaurav mangla,bihar police news,bihar nawada news,bihar sp gaurav mangla,bihar police sp gaurav mangla,nawada bihar,gaurav mangla,ips gaurav mangla,bihar news today,gaurav mangla latest news,nawada sp dr gaurav mangla,sp gaurav mangla news today,nawada district bihar,Bihar SP,bihar ips transfer news,Bihar latest news,nawada news bihar,Bihar Viral Video,