Breaking News: Uproar against the SP who locked the policemen in the police station

In Bihar's Nawada, there has been a ruckus over the strict action of the SP. SP Gaurav Mangala got enraged when a case was not settled and stopped 5 policemen working on the case in the police station itself. The Bihar Police Association has strongly objected to this action of SP.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

