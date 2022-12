videoDetails

Breaking News: What clarification did Raja Patria give on his controversial statement?

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Raja Patria for his statement on the assassination of PM Modi. This FIR against the Congress leader has been registered in Panna of Madhya Pradesh. So on the other hand, the clarification of Congress leader Patria has come to the fore on his controversial statement.