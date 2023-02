videoDetails

Uddhav Thackeray Group's Petition Filed In SC, Court Refuses To Give Date Immediately

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

In the Shiv Sena case, the petition of the Uddhav Thackeray faction has been filed in the Supreme Court. Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on behalf of the Uddhav Thackeray group, demanded an early hearing on the application against the Election Commission's order. At present, the Supreme Court refused to give a date for the hearing.